Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,356,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,919,000 after purchasing an additional 395,341 shares during the period. Maxele Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,450,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 164,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,302,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,231,000 after buying an additional 1,622,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $72.56.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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