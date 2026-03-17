Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.32 EPS

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($3.32), FiscalAI reports.

Zenas BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of ZBIO opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. Zenas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -1.96.

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Insider Transactions at Zenas BioPharma

In other Zenas BioPharma news, Director Patricia L. Allen bought 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $390,145.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,145. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. purchased 57,000 shares of Zenas BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $1,023,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,863.80. This trade represents a 15.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 202,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,185. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Key Headlines Impacting Zenas BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Zenas BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zenas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Zenas BioPharma this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ZBIO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore started coverage on Zenas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zenas BioPharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zenas BioPharma

About Zenas BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

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