Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.32 EPS

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($3.32), FiscalAI reports.
Zenas BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of ZBIO opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. Zenas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -1.96.
Insider Transactions at Zenas BioPharma
In other Zenas BioPharma news, Director Patricia L. Allen bought 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $390,145.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,145. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. purchased 57,000 shares of Zenas BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $1,023,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,863.80. This trade represents a 15.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 202,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,185. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma
Key Headlines Impacting Zenas BioPharma
Here are the key news stories impacting Zenas BioPharma this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company secured up to $250 million in non-dilutive, multi?tranche debt financing from Pharmakon to support development and commercialization plans—improves near-term liquidity and reduces immediate dilution risk. Zenas BioPharma Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory milestones: Zenas expects to file obexelimab marketing applications for IgG4?RD with the FDA in Q2 2026 and with the EMA in H2 2026; SunStone SLE topline is due Q4 2026 — these near?term milestones can materially re?rate the stock if positive. Zenas BioPharma Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Insider and institutional buying highlighted in recent data (multiple insiders and funds increased stakes), which can signal confidence from management and large holders. Quiver Quant — Inducement Grants (also shows insider activity)
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley analyst Judah Frommer maintained a Hold and raised the price target to $21 — the raise is supportive, but the PT remains below some prior analyst targets and near current trading levels, signaling mixed analyst sentiment. TipRanks — Morgan Stanley Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Company granted inducement stock options (235,700 options at $23.23 and 33,450 RSUs) to new hires to aid recruitment; standard for growth-stage biotech but adds potential future dilution as awards vest. GlobeNewswire — Inducement Grants
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly GAAP EPS missed heavily: Zenas reported a loss of $4.54 per share vs. consensus roughly -$1.22 — the magnitude of the miss drove investor concern about execution and near?term profitability. Quarterly Earnings Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: New disclosure of an IPO?related securities class action expands legal risk and potential financial/operational uncertainty for the company. TipRanks — IPO-Related Securities Class Action
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on ZBIO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore started coverage on Zenas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zenas BioPharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zenas BioPharma
About Zenas BioPharma
Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.
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