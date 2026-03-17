Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Releases Earnings Results

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%.
Nuvera Communications Trading Up 5.0%
Shares of NUVR stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Nuvera Communications has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Nuvera Communications Company Profile
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