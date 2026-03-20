Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 9.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 188,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 280,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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