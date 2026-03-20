GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 113651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

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GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.80.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. GCM Grosvenor had a return on equity of 2,505.59% and a net margin of 8.14%.The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. Analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 308.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi?strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi?manager platforms and direct co?investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

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