Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.0250 and last traded at $4.0250, with a volume of 7465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.1050.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Remy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Remy Cointreau alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REMYY

Remy Cointreau Stock Down 1.6%

Remy Cointreau Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.

The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Remy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.