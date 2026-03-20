Critical Review: Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) & Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Azenta and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azenta -10.34% 1.43% 1.19% Talkspace 3.40% 6.89% 5.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Azenta and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azenta 1 3 4 0 2.38 Talkspace 0 8 1 0 2.11

Risk and Volatility

Azenta currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 105.33%. Talkspace has a consensus target price of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Azenta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Azenta is more favorable than Talkspace.

Azenta has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Azenta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Azenta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Azenta and Talkspace”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azenta $593.82 million 1.56 -$55.76 million ($1.35) -14.91 Talkspace $228.87 million 3.75 $7.79 million $0.05 102.70

Talkspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Azenta. Azenta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talkspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talkspace beats Azenta on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azenta

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Azenta, Inc. provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage solutions, consumables and instruments, controlled rate thawing devices, and temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions. This segment also provides sample management solutions, such as consumable vials and tubes, polymerase chain reaction, plates, instruments for supporting workflows, and informatics. The Life Sciences Services segment provides genomic services, that includes gene sequencing and gene synthesis services; and sample repository solutions, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting services for genomic analysis and the management and care of biological samples used in pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, clinical, and academic research, and development sectors. It serves a range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Talkspace

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Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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