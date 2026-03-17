Long Focus Capital Management LLC Sells 147,921 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited $NESR

Long Focus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,921 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter valued at $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.17. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Energy Services Reunited ( NASDAQ:NESR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.86%.The business had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Maxim Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Energy Services Reunited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NESR

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company’s mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR’s service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.