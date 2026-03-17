Commerzbank CEO Slams UniCredit’s Surprise Stake Plan, Calls Price “Very Low” at Conference

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) CEO Bettina Orlopp said UniCredit’s newly disclosed intention to increase its stake in the German lender came as a surprise and was not coordinated with Commerzbank in advance, describing the move as “not pre-aligned” and learned “same as everybody else…via ad hoc.” Speaking in a Q&A session, Orlopp said the announcement represented a change in tone versus UniCredit’s February messaging and questioned the logic of pursuing an ownership level above 30% while saying it does not seek control.

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UniCredit stake move: surprise, pricing concerns, and call for a formal proposal

Orlopp said she viewed the stated intention to go beyond 30% without seeking control as inconsistent, adding that it “feels a little bit like a tactical move.” She also criticized the implied offer level as “at a very low price” compared with Commerzbank’s target prices.

She pushed back on the idea that building a stake is intended to bring Commerzbank to discussions, arguing the bank has repeatedly said it is prepared to evaluate any credible proposal. Orlopp said Commerzbank has been clear “since October 2024” that it would sit down to evaluate a transaction proposal against the bank’s standalone strategy, but emphasized that it needs something tangible to review.

Asked what a proposal should include, Orlopp listed the core elements she would expect in a draft:

Synergy expectations, including potential revenue synergies (and possible negative revenue impacts due to overlap) and cost synergies

Restructuring costs and the speed and structure of integration

Pricing, including the potential premium for shareholders

Governance and organizational structure, noting the German market would be the largest market for a combined entity

Stakeholder and social considerations involving clients and staff

She added that bank integrations are difficult even in friendly situations and said it is “very, very tough” to execute “in a hostile environment,” arguing that deals should only be pursued if they create value.

Momentum strategy: record 2025 result, strong start to 2026, and AI-driven upgrades

In the absence of a formal proposal, Orlopp reiterated Commerzbank’s focus on its standalone “Momentum” strategy. She said Commerzbank delivered “in 2025 as a record result,” has had “a very good start for 2026,” and has issued guidance for 2026 alongside targets for 2028. She also said the bank plans to present “updated and upgraded targets” later this year, extending beyond 2028 to 2030, with a specific focus on the contribution from AI investments.

On staff morale amid takeover headlines, Orlopp acknowledged the news was distracting but said management has emphasized staying calm and focusing on client service and shareholder value. She said the organization remains focused on implementing Momentum initiatives and embedding AI use cases into future plans to accelerate profitability.

Profitability and cost: ROTE and cost-income ratio framed as “floor” and “cap”

Orlopp rejected the framing of the bank’s actions as “defense,” saying Commerzbank is focused on “value creation.” She pointed to Commerzbank’s profitability and capital return trajectory in recent quarters and said the bank intends to continue improving profitability and returns.

She referenced targets including a 15% return on tangible equity (ROTE) and a 50% cost-income ratio, noting the bank had previously indicated the ROTE target is “more a floor” and the cost-income ratio “a cap.” Orlopp said Commerzbank’s cost-income ratio trajectory has improved faster than expected, citing a shift from an earlier plan to reach 56% in 2026 to being “already down to 54%.” She attributed potential upside to measures on both growth and efficiency, including AI-driven productivity gains that could free up relationship manager capacity.

Responding to a question on absolute cost guidance previously presented as an aspiration of EUR 6.5 billion to EUR 7.1 billion by 2028, Orlopp said the bank is reassessing the cost baseline, noting that stronger-than-expected revenue performance and additional cost discipline could keep the cost-income ratio below 50%. She reiterated that 50% is a minimum objective and said the likelihood of remaining below that level is “pretty high.”

Risk outlook: limited direct Middle East exposure, conservative provisioning guidance

On geopolitics and the impact of the Iran war, Orlopp said Commerzbank’s direct exposure to the Middle East is “very limited,” and she did not see short-term effects yet. However, she flagged potential second-round impacts from higher energy prices and inflation, which could reduce Germany’s GDP growth. She said Commerzbank currently assumes 0.9% German GDP growth for the year, but in a scenario where the conflict persists and energy prices remain elevated, growth could be reduced by about 0.4 percentage points.

Orlopp said Commerzbank’s risk result guidance of EUR 850 million is intentionally conservative and provides flexibility. She emphasized the loan book is well diversified, but noted that because the bank finances many medium-sized corporates, “one or two more defaults” in larger exposures can raise quarterly or annual risk results. She also said Commerzbank has no direct U.S. exposure in private credit, describing that as reassuring.

Fees, deposits, and policy: deposit “attackers,” commission growth levers, and securitization reform

On the competitive deposit market, Orlopp discussed “Attacker” deposit products, saying earlier-cycle offers below the ECB rate were broadly profitable, but current offers are often “far above the ECB rate,” making profitability dependent on funding opportunities and deposit stickiness after promotional periods. She described a segment of “interest rate surfers” who move call money between digital banks, while noting that primary current accounts and sight deposits are typically not affected because customers are reluctant to repeatedly change their salary account details.

Addressing the view that AI agents could accelerate deposit switching, Orlopp argued that KYC requirements constrain how easily money can be moved across banks without repeatedly opening accounts. She said an AI-agent provider would face regulatory consequences similar to a bank if it attempted to intermediate deposits at scale.

On net commission income, Orlopp said 2026 is progressing in line with guidance and outlined multiple growth levers, including mBank, corporate loan-linked fees, capital markets activity (where volatility can help), payments, revised account fee models, comdirect transaction-driven income, wealth management volumes, and securities savings plans. She also said potential pension reforms in Poland and Germany could support more investment-oriented products over time.

On European policy initiatives, Orlopp said an important focus for banks is the securitization framework, expressing hope that ongoing regulatory proposals will help revitalize Europe’s securitization market, which she described as small relative to the U.S. She also argued that deeper European capital markets will require incentives to move more household savings from deposits into investments, citing German saving and securities participation rates and pointing to the role of pension-like schemes as a structural advantage in markets such as the U.S. and Canada.

Closing on capital allocation beyond Commerzbank’s planned 100% profit distribution, Orlopp said the bank’s priority order starts with organic growth, linked closely to AI investments that can support both growth and efficiency. She said bolt-on acquisitions would be considered if they meet profitability and integration requirements. For capital return, she emphasized a preference for a steady dividend track record, leaving share buybacks as the primary variable tool, adding that buybacks are part of the bank’s shareholder value story.

About Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers saving, checking, business, and current accounts; term deposits; pension; credit and debit cards; payment solutions; overdraft services; various loans; and insurance products.

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