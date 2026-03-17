iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Short Interest Update

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 270,519 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 12th total of 212,592 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,363 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 289,363 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,791. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.48 and its 200 day moving average is $384.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $397.05.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,623,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

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