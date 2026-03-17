Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,006 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $442,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $671.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $689.24 and a 200 day moving average of $679.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $700.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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