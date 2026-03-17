IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.68% and a negative net margin of 513.95%.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of IceCure Medical stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.29. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of IceCure Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICCM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IceCure Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.

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About IceCure Medical

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IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) is a clinical-stage medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of proprietary cryoablation systems for the treatment of tumors and other pathological tissues. The company’s core technology employs a unique liquid-nitrogen-based platform to deliver rapid cooling through fine-gauge cryoprobes, enabling precise and minimally invasive tissue ablation under imaging guidance. IceCure’s lead product, ProSense, is designed to offer a single-probe approach that can be deployed in an outpatient setting, reducing procedure time and patient recovery periods.

Originally founded in Israel, IceCure Medical obtained its first CE mark for the treatment of benign breast tumors and fibroadenomas in 2017.

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