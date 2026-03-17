Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 105,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

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Key Fifth Third Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan has resumed coverage of FITB with an Overweight rating and a $50.50 price target, signaling analyst conviction on upside potential and likely supporting buying interest. Article Title

JPMorgan has resumed coverage of FITB with an Overweight rating and a $50.50 price target, signaling analyst conviction on upside potential and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Media attention on Fifth Third’s money-market rates is driving consumer inflows discussions — higher deposit rates can attract balances and support funding/capital stability if sustained. Article Title Article Title

Media attention on Fifth Third’s money-market rates is driving consumer inflows discussions — higher deposit rates can attract balances and support funding/capital stability if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed its Buy rating on FITB but trimmed its price target (reported separately), a mixed signal: endorsement of fundamentals but a lower valuation ceiling. Article Title Article Title

Truist reaffirmed its Buy rating on FITB but trimmed its price target (reported separately), a mixed signal: endorsement of fundamentals but a lower valuation ceiling. Neutral Sentiment: Industry roundups and analyst call lists have highlighted FITB among bank coverage updates — keeps the stock on traders’ radar but is low direct-impact news. Article Title

Industry roundups and analyst call lists have highlighted FITB among bank coverage updates — keeps the stock on traders’ radar but is low direct-impact news. Neutral Sentiment: A deeper take on valuation argues FITB still trades like a cyclical bank, highlighting sensitivity to economic/loan-cycle swings — a reminder valuations could compress if macro risks rise. Article Title

A deeper take on valuation argues FITB still trades like a cyclical bank, highlighting sensitivity to economic/loan-cycle swings — a reminder valuations could compress if macro risks rise. Negative Sentiment: Lowey Dannenberg launched a shareholder investigation alleging potential fiduciary breaches by FITB’s board — this legal/special?situation risk could weigh on sentiment until resolved. Article Title

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.99.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

Further Reading

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