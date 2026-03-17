Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Sold by Militia Capital Partners LP

Militia Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 367.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $688.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total value of $107,748.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total transaction of $1,575,226.29. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 151 shares in the company, valued at $108,661.11. The trade was a 93.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $736.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $694.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $450.13 and a 12 month high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The business had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.