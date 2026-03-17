Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 and last traded at GBX 164.60, with a volume of 777405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 156.25.

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Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £402.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.81.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Insurance Group plc will post 19.083558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

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Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

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