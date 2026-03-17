Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Price

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

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America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 229,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,110. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.27). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,890,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1,109.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 322,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 67,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 126.8% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 134,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 75,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc operates as a retailer and financer of used automobiles, specializing in serving customers with limited credit histories through an in-house “buy-here, pay-here” financing model. The company’s dealerships offer a selection of late-model, pre-owned vehicles across a range of makes and models, supported by on-site service centers and extended warranty products. In addition to vehicle sales, America’s Car-Mart generates revenue from finance charges, insurance products and ancillary services such as GAP coverage and credit life and disability insurance.

Founded in 1981 in Forrest City, Arkansas, America’s Car-Mart has grown from a single dealership into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CRMT.

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