Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

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Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,361. Ovintiv has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $261,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,414.20. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 296.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,562 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 29,602 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 140,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ovintiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on Ovintiv from $58 to $62 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 12% upside versus the recent price — a bullish institutional signal that likely supported buying interest. Barclays raises PT to $62

Barclays raised its price target on Ovintiv from $58 to $62 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 12% upside versus the recent price — a bullish institutional signal that likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also bumped its target, from $58 to $60, and carries a “buy” rating — another analyst upgrade that reinforces upside narrative for the stock. TD Cowen raises PT to $60

TD Cowen also bumped its target, from $58 to $60, and carries a “buy” rating — another analyst upgrade that reinforces upside narrative for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs included Ovintiv in its cited “top energy picks” amid stronger oil pricing (geopolitical risk from the U.S.–Iran situation), highlighting sector-level tailwinds and dividend appeal that can lift energy names. Goldman Sachs Top Energy Picks

Goldman Sachs included Ovintiv in its cited “top energy picks” amid stronger oil pricing (geopolitical risk from the U.S.–Iran situation), highlighting sector-level tailwinds and dividend appeal that can lift energy names. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation/market?momentum piece assesses Ovintiv after a strong multi?month run, useful context for investors weighing whether shares are priced for continued gains or ripe for consolidation. Assessing Ovintiv (OVV) Valuation

A valuation/market?momentum piece assesses Ovintiv after a strong multi?month run, useful context for investors weighing whether shares are priced for continued gains or ripe for consolidation. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near?term EPS forecasts (Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and FY2026) and has a “Hold” stance — these downward revisions reduce near?term earnings visibility and could limit upside despite the price?target upgrades. Zacks cuts estimates for OVV

About Ovintiv

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Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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