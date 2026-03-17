Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 17th (AMZN, ANRO, ASO, AZTA, BNTX, CATX, CELC, CNMD, CNXC, COGT)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 17th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $122.00 price target on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $114.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $275.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating. The firm currently has $850.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1,070.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Sony (NYSE:SONY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

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