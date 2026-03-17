Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 17th (AMZN, ANRO, ASO, AZTA, BNTX, CATX, CELC, CNMD, CNXC, COGT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 17th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

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Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $122.00 price target on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $114.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $275.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating. The firm currently has $850.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1,070.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Sony (NYSE:SONY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

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