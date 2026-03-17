Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading Up 11.9% – Here’s Why

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) traded up 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 113,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 124,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Up 7.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market cap of C$35.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 4.40.

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Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of C$10.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.000286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 355 systems supplied into 28 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas (‘RNG’) from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste.

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