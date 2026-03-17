United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.2850. 4,771,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 14,917,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on United States Antimony from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

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United States Antimony Trading Down 3.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,053.50 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,669,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,597,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after buying an additional 1,026,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 484,172 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,384,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in United States Antimony by 6.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,151,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single?mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

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