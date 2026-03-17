COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 5,779 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $9.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, COSCO SHIPPING currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

About COSCO SHIPPING

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

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COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China’s strategic shipping sector. The company’s activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.

Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.

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