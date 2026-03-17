GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 585 shares.The stock last traded at $49.63 and had previously closed at $48.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded GN Store Nord to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut GN Store Nord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GN Store Nord from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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GN Store Nord Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $738.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.79 million. GN Store Nord had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, research analysts predict that GN Store Nord will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord

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GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark?based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord’s product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

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