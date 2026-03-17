Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Trading 6.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $70.1230. Approximately 145,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 627,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 5.7%

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Flaskey bought 14,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.26 per share, for a total transaction of $999,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $999,618.12. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,280. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,730,000 after buying an additional 234,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,816,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 37.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,051,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ananym Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP now owns 736,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.