First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 449,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 189,288 shares.The stock last traded at $35.23 and had previously closed at $34.96.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12.

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Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGS. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 6,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities. FTGS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

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