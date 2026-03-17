Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 31192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$14.95 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of -2.30.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.