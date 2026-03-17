BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $37.9210. Approximately 520,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,246,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on BlackLine from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

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BlackLine Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackLine by 1,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $4,051,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

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BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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