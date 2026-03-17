Videndum (LON:VID) Trading 6.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 and last traded at GBX 2.10. Approximately 2,149,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 818,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.97.

Videndum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.07.

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Videndum Company Profile

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Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises. Our product portfolio includes camera supports, video transmission systems and monitors, live streaming solutions, smartphone accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lighting, mobile power, bags, backgrounds and motion control, audio capture and noise reduction equipment.

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