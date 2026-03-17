Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 95,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 43,375 shares.The stock last traded at $59.07 and had previously closed at $58.79.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $721.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,408,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.