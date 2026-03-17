Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 95,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 43,375 shares.The stock last traded at $59.07 and had previously closed at $58.79.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.6%
The company has a market capitalization of $721.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.