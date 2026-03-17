Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $212.13 and last traded at $212.14, with a volume of 33360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HESAY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hermes International currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Hermes International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hermes International

Hermes International Stock Down 1.4%

About Hermes International

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hermes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.