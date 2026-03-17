Contrasting Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) and Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) and Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Electronics and Casio Computer”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $391.00 million 0.14 -$18.60 million ($1.40) -3.00 Casio Computer $1.72 billion 1.26 $53.22 million $5.61 16.20

Volatility and Risk

Casio Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Electronics. Universal Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Universal Electronics and Casio Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 1 2 0 0 1.67 Casio Computer 0 0 0 0 0.00

Universal Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.13%. Given Universal Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Casio Computer.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and Casio Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics -5.05% -0.47% -0.24% Casio Computer 6.99% 6.32% 4.22%

Summary

Casio Computer beats Universal Electronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Electronics

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Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers. It also provides software, firmware and technology solutions that can enable devices such as Smart TVs, hybrid set-top boxes, audio systems, smart speakers, game consoles, and other consumer electronic and smart home devices to wirelessly connect and interoperate within home networks; cloud-services that support its embedded software and hardware solutions; intellectual property that the company licenses to OEMs and video service providers; embedded and cloud-enabled software for firmware update provisioning and digital rights management validation services to consumer electronics brands; and AV accessories, including universal remote controls, television wall mounts and stands, and digital television antennas. In addition, the company QuickSet, a software application that can be embedded in entertainment or smart home platform or can be delivered as a cloud-based service, through QuickSet Cloud, to enable universal device setup, interoperability, and control. Universal Electronics Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Casio Computer

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Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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