UiPath (PATH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UiPath (NYSE: PATH):

3/14/2026 – UiPath was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

3/13/2026 – UiPath had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – UiPath was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from “equal weight” to “positive”.

3/12/2026 – UiPath had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by William Blair.

3/12/2026 – UiPath had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – UiPath was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2026 – UiPath had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – UiPath had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – UiPath had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – UiPath had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – UiPath had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – UiPath had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – UiPath had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – UiPath had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – UiPath was given a new $14.00 price target by Royal Bank Of Canada.

2/8/2026 – UiPath was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/6/2026 – UiPath was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

1/31/2026 – UiPath was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,253,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,352,092.20. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,086,234.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,968,150.80. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 742,468 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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