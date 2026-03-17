Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$167.49” Price Target for Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) has been given a C$167.49 price target by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.03% from the company’s previous close.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

OLY traded down C$0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$120.47. 355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 180.32 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.21. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$99.50 and a 1 year high of C$134.24.

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Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The health services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.11 million during the quarter. Olympia Financial Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olympia Financial Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

In other Olympia Financial Group news, insider Neil Robert Mccullagh purchased 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$115.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$512,210. This trade represents a 12.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. 34.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Olympia Financial Group Inc (“OFGI”) conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc, and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc OFGI’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

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