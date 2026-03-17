Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO) Given a C$0.83 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO – Get Free Report) received a C$0.83 price objective from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 245.83% from the company’s current price.
Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) Price Performance
SGO stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. Sonoro Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.52.
About Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V)
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