Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO) Given a C$0.83 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO – Get Free Report) received a C$0.83 price objective from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 245.83% from the company’s current price.

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) Price Performance

SGO stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. Sonoro Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.52.

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About Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V)

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Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to earn a 60% interest in the Hilltop Gold project consisting of 12,836 hectares located in southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and a 100% interest in the Calera Group of Concessions that covers an area of approximately 1,500 hectares located in the municipality of Cucurpe, Mexico.

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