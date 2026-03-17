BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BCE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BCE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.70.

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BCE Price Performance

Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.76. 2,176,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,844. BCE has a one year low of C$28.73 and a one year high of C$36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.40 billion during the quarter. BCE had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 31.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.1120864 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Company Profile

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Bell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.

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