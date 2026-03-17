Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 28,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 14,169 shares.The stock last traded at $4.8650 and had previously closed at $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rakuten has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Rakuten Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rakuten, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Rakuten

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Rakuten, Inc is a diversified internet services company based in Tokyo, Japan, and founded in 1997 by Hiroshi Mikitani, who continues to serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Originally established as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded its reach to become a global technology group offering a wide range of digital services and consumer-facing platforms. The company is listed in Japan but its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol RKUNY.

At the core of Rakuten’s business is its e-commerce marketplace, Rakuten Ichiba, which hosts millions of merchants and serves tens of millions of customers across Japan and other key markets.

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