Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $265.84 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $218.87 and a 1-year high of $331.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.70 and a 200-day moving average of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 13.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $321.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

View Our Latest Report on VMC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $345,329.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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