Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 2,683 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 156.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Blalock Williams LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,638,000 after acquiring an additional 187,967 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.33.

Insider Activity

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. This trade represents a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total transaction of $920,299.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,345.76. This represents a 69.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $586.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $656.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.45. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.