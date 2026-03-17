First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 23.2% in February

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 76,825 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 12th total of 62,349 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,116 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,116 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 971.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth $143,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000.

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First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTQI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. 143,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,827. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%.

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The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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