Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 78,815 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 12th total of 63,649 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,673 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,673 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $147.94. The stock had a trading volume of 447,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,537. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average of $142.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $154.03.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

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