Patrick Bowe Sells 15,000 Shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Bowe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,056,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 159,875 shares in the company, valued at $11,256,798.75. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andersons Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ ANDE traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.98. 179,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.74.

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Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANDE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Andersons by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 33,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

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