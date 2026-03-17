Short Interest in Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF) Drops By 14.2%

Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,059,580 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the February 12th total of 1,235,218 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Nykode Therapeutics AS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VACBF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Nykode Therapeutics AS has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

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About Nykode Therapeutics AS

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Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Oslo, Norway, focused on the development of precisely targeted immunotherapies. The company’s proprietary platform is designed to deliver antigenic payloads directly to antigen-presenting cells, with the goal of eliciting potent and durable immune responses against both cancerous and infectious disease targets. By combining modular antigen design with novel delivery modalities, Nykode aims to drive next-generation vaccine and immunotherapy solutions.

The company’s clinical pipeline includes several lead candidates in oncology and infectious diseases.

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