ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 374,966 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 12th total of 428,566 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,533.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,533.6 days.

ENN Energy Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

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ENN Energy Company Profile

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ENN Energy Holdings Limited, traded over-the-counter under the ticker XNGSF, is one of China’s leading clean energy distributors and a core subsidiary of the privately held ENN Group. Since its inception in the early 1990s, the company has built an extensive city-gas network, supplying piped natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) to residential, commercial and industrial customers across China.

The company’s primary business activities include the development, operation and management of urban gas pipeline infrastructure.

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