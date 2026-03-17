Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 210,749 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $205,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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