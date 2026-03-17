iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $175,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 37,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 361,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,928,000 after purchasing an additional 96,404 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 175,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 38,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.54.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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