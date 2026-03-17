Moore Capital Management LP Sells 23,437 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Moore Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,437 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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nVent Electric Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $884,822.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,745.30. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $588,743.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,072.17. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 17,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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