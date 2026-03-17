54,322 Shares in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,935,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,204,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,740,000 after buying an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,789,000 after buying an additional 77,383 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,940,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,107,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,117,000 after buying an additional 327,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price target on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $203.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.56 and a 200-day moving average of $264.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.64 and a 1-year high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

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