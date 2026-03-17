Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. $AEXA

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AEXA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,023,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 2.56% of American Exceptionalism Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $546,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

American Exceptionalism Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE AEXA opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40. American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

American Exceptionalism Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

We are led by Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and Managing Partner of Social Capital. Like Social Capital, the company is formed to confront the world’s hardest problems. Although these problems have evolved over the past decade, our approach remains the same—with a dedication to first principles thinking, deep technological understanding and a willingness to be contrarian to consensus. — We intend to find companies that operate in sectors that we believe will be instrumental in maintaining U.S.

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