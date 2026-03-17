Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $125.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $125,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 75,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,564,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 556,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $262.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $281.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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