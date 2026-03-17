The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.7857.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,602.50. The trade was a 34.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Maria Rivas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.13 per share, with a total value of $82,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,010.33. The trade was a 9.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $397,093. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

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Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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