Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Bought by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up 1.5% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshfield Associates grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,415,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,929,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. William Blair set a $540.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.71.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $392.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.88 and its 200-day moving average is $415.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $370.70 and a 12-month high of $499.08.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.99 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

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